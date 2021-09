We Are China

Starry night adds charm to Yangguan Pass in NW China's Gansu

Ecns.cn) 09:06, September 15, 2021

Time-lapse photo shows the starry night sky over the Yangguan Pass in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Binyin)

