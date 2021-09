Mooncakes displayed in celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival at mall in Manila

Xinhua) 09:45, September 18, 2021

An employee shows mooncakes over a giant mooncake displayed in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

