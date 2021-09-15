Pic story of inheritor of bamboo-weaving techniques in Jiangxi

Xinhua) 14:13, September 15, 2021

Li Nian'gen makes bamboo-weaving products in Dongcun Township, Fenyi County, Xinyu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2021. Li Nian'gen, 62, is the fifth-generation inheritor of bamboo-weaving techniques in Dongcun Township. Li acquired bamboo-weaving techniques from his uncle when he was barely nine years old, and started to make a living on his own at the age of 15. More than 20 of his apprentices chose to seek employment for better income in other walks of life away from home in early 1990s, but Li decided to stay and stick to his profession. Li occasionally demonstrated his bamboo-weaving techniques on a video clip platform as suggested by others in 2019, and became increasingly popular ever since then. Now Li has more than 8 million followers on different platforms, with his short videos popular among netizens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

