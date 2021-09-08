Photo story: care and love

Xinhua) 14:06, September 08, 2021

Luo Anmin takes his wife to the yard to bathe some sunshine at Xuluo Village of Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 5, 2021. Luo Anmin is 76 years old. In 2008, his wife Wan Zhaolian suffered from brain cancer and unfortunately lost consciousness, but Luo never gave up. He talked to his wife and gave her massages every day, hoping she can be better off some day. After three years of loving care, the miracle happened. In 2011, Wan Zhaolian regained consciousness, which gave Luo more hope although she still couldn't talk and walk. Luo said he loves his wife so much that he will be always by her side and taking good care of her as long as she is alive. To Luo, his wife means everything, and most importantly, a home. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)