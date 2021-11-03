Publicity team on horseback brings knowledge, warmth to herders in Gansu

With an average altitude of 3,600 meters, Dzoge Todma is the only township whose residents are all herders in Hezuo city, northwest China’s Gansu province. Due to its geographical conditions, the herders are scattered around a pastoral area, and as a result are lagging behind others in terms of access to information.

The publicity team on horseback is determined to publicize policies issued by the government to any place where people live. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Hezuo city)

“In the winter seasons, the herders would move to another pastoral area. Because the roads connecting the pastoral area were always covered with thick snow, the area became inaccessible by car, so we had to ride horses in order to get to the places to publicize policies issued by the government,” said Daojita, deputy head of the committee of Ringtorma village.

To introduce the latest government policies to the herders, a publicity team consisting of cadres and local herders was established, with the team members getting to pastoral areas on horseback.

To raise people’s awareness of epidemic prevention and control, members of the publicity team carried a loudspeaker every day into the pastoral area to remind residents to raise their guard against the epidemic and outlined the do’s and don’ts of epidemic prevention and control.

A member of the publicity team gives a bag of anti-epidemic supplies to a herder. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Hezuo city)

“They also delivered masks and disinfectants to us. I was about to visit a relative in the city, but after I learnt about the policies regarding epidemic control, I canceled my plan. We should be cooperative and must not cause trouble for the government when our city is in a fight against the epidemic,” said a local resident.

