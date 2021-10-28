Home>>
China's Gansu continues mass COVID-19 testing
(Xinhua) 12:15, October 28, 2021
LANZHOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- In view of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks, northwest China's Gansu Province has initiated the fourth round of nucleic acid testing in the provincial capital of Lanzhou.
From Oct. 18 to the end of Wednesday, Gansu had logged 63 local confirmed cases in the COVID-19 resurgence.
The provincial health commission reported eight new locally transmitted confirmed cases on Wednesday with two of the cases in Lanzhou, four in Zhangye City and two others in Jiayuguan City.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Gansu postpones exams, classifies communities amid new wave of local infections
- China's Gansu efficiently handles daily COVID-19 medical waste
- Lanzhou launches nucleic acid testing in Chengguan District
- China's Gansu reports no positive COVID-19 results in mass testing
- Scenery at Bingling Danxia National Geological Park in Gansu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.