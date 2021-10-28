China's Gansu continues mass COVID-19 testing

Xinhua) 12:15, October 28, 2021

LANZHOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- In view of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks, northwest China's Gansu Province has initiated the fourth round of nucleic acid testing in the provincial capital of Lanzhou.

From Oct. 18 to the end of Wednesday, Gansu had logged 63 local confirmed cases in the COVID-19 resurgence.

The provincial health commission reported eight new locally transmitted confirmed cases on Wednesday with two of the cases in Lanzhou, four in Zhangye City and two others in Jiayuguan City.

