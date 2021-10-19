We Are China

Scenery at Bingling Danxia National Geological Park in Gansu

Xinhua) 08:06, October 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2021 shows the scenery at Bingling Danxia National Geological Park in Yongjing County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

