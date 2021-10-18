We Are China

Intangible cultural heritage preserved in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 17:09, October 18, 2021

A Tibetan craftswoman showcases traditional national costumes at a local exhibition in Lanzhou, Guasu Province, Oct. 17, 2021. Representatives from Gansu introduced unique crafts including Tibetan and Yugur embroidery, knitting and papercuts on inheriting intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Xue)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)