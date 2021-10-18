Home>>
Intangible cultural heritage preserved in Gansu
(Ecns.cn) 17:09, October 18, 2021
A Tibetan craftswoman showcases traditional national costumes at a local exhibition in Lanzhou, Guasu Province, Oct. 17, 2021. Representatives from Gansu introduced unique crafts including Tibetan and Yugur embroidery, knitting and papercuts on inheriting intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Xue)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Autumn scenery of Lushuiwan scenic area in NW China's Zhangye
- Amazing autumn scenery in NW China's Gansu Province
- Long-awaited water diversion project quenches thirst of northwest China province
- Traditional multi-layer mooncakes prepared in NW China's Gansu
- Starry night adds charm to Yangguan Pass in NW China's Gansu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.