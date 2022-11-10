We Are China

Scenery of Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:58, November 10, 2022

A night heron flies above the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Liangping District won the "International Wetland City" from the Ramsar Convention this year.

The district has built a national-level wetland park, Shuanggui Lake national wetland park.

It also shines in the protection and utilization of small and micro wetlands. Farmers grew rice, vegetables, lotus, fish, and shrimps in small and micro wetlands, including the district's many ponds and rice paddies.

Organic agriculture in such mini wetlands helped reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides. The scenic views also boosted ecological tourism to raise farmers' incomes.

An egret is pictured in the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A coot swims in a lake in the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

An egret is about to fly in the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the Shuanggui Lake national wetland park in Liangping District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows mini wetlands in Lirang Town of Liangping District in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)