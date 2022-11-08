Home>>
A black stork's trip to the wetlands
(People's Daily App) 13:30, November 08, 2022
Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province, has plentiful wetland sources, nurturing 433 species of birds and countless thriving lives. It is the world's first wetland city with a population of over 10 million.
Click the video to see why a black stork fell in love with Wuhan.
