Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Snow scenery of Roman ruins in Lebanon

(Xinhua) 15:19, February 08, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 7, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Roman ruins in the city of Baalbek, Lebanon. (Photo by Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua)


