Home>>
Spring water terraces form "blooming white flowers" in SW China's Shangri-La
(People's Daily Online) 10:45, January 03, 2024
Featuring spring water terraces resembling white flowers in full bloom, the Baishuitai scenic spot located at the foot of the Haba Snow Mountain in Shangri-La, southwest China's Yunnan Province, attracts visitors with its special dreamlike landscape.
Sparkling spring water flows downstream, accumulating white calcium deposits over time. Layer upon layer, the mineral formations create step-like white terraces resembling blossoming flowers which blanket the mountainside.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.