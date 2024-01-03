Spring water terraces form "blooming white flowers" in SW China's Shangri-La

People's Daily Online) 10:45, January 03, 2024

Featuring spring water terraces resembling white flowers in full bloom, the Baishuitai scenic spot located at the foot of the Haba Snow Mountain in Shangri-La, southwest China's Yunnan Province, attracts visitors with its special dreamlike landscape.

Sparkling spring water flows downstream, accumulating white calcium deposits over time. Layer upon layer, the mineral formations create step-like white terraces resembling blossoming flowers which blanket the mountainside.

