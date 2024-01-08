China's Yunnan attracts tourists in winter due to mild climate

Xinhua) 17:00, January 08, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2024 shows recreational vehicles (RVs) parking at a campsite in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Yan Keren/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy water-splashing at a Dai ethnic scenic spot in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos of seagulls in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy food at Lijiang ancient town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a hot spring pool in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Staff members prepare for a copper hot pot banquet in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 6, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Zha Yubo/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at a hot spring pool in Shuifu City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Zeng Sandong/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos at Lijiang ancient town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

Tourists in ethnic costumes pose for photos at Lijiang ancient town, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2024. Yunnan has attracted legions of tourists this winter due to its mild climate. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

