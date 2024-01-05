Home>>
Lijiang-Shangri-La railway: a journey of beauty in Yunnan
(People's Daily App) 16:03, January 05, 2024
The Lijiang-Shangri-La railway, officially opened on November 26, 2023, connects two world-renowned tourist destinations in Yunnan Province. Let's take a Fuxing bullet train to explore the beauty along the way.
