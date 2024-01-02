Staff members busy servicing EMU trains in Inner Mongolia

Staff members check the nose part of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A staff member checks the pantograph of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A staff member transfers quartz sand for the trains at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Staff members clean the exterior of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Staff members repair a damaged chair on a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Staff members prepare to perform under-vehicle checkup at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A staff member performs in-cab function tests in the driver cabin at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Staff members replenish quartz sand into the sandbox (for anti-skidding purpose) of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train at a maintenance station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. Staff members at the maintenance station were busy servicing the EMU trains on Tuesday so as to guarantee their normal operations after the New Year holiday travel rush. (Xinhua/Bei He)

