In pics: "Slow Trains" operating between Zunyi and Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:47, October 18, 2023

The chief conductor talks with a villager on train No. 5630 linking Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Since the operation in 1993, "Slow Trains" No.5630/5629, operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China, have been important means of transportation for villagers in mountainous areas along the line.

The train travels about 300 kilometers and takes more than seven hours, stopping at 21 stations along the way. Due to its low fare and convenience, villagers living along the trains' route have been used to taking their agricultural products to the city to sell by this train.

Local railway authorities also organize onboard markets sometimes, which allow villagers to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience.

A passenger gets on train No. 5630 from Loushanguan railway station in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A villager carrying local specialties gets off train No. 5630 at Tongzi railway station in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A villager carrying local specialties is about to board train No. 5630 from Loushanguan railway station in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A villager sells vegetables on train No. 5630 linking Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Villagers carrying agricultural products walk out of Tongzi railway station in southwest China's Guizhou Province after getting off train No. 5630 linking Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A passenger sorts out vegetables on train No. 5630 linking Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A passenger buys ticket on train No. 5630 linking Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

