China's largest 50-foot containers put into use

Ecns.cn) 17:04, September 21, 2023

An intermodal express train loaded with 50-foot containers departs for Changsha of central China's Hunan Province at Guangzhou International Port Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Intermodal express trains loaded with 50-foot containers respectively departed from east China's Shanghai, Guangzhou, Changsha of central China's Hunan Province and Kunming of southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday, making them the largest containers by volume.

A 50-foot container is loaded onto an intermodal express train at Guangzhou International Port Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

