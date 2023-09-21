China's largest 50-foot containers put into use
An intermodal express train loaded with 50-foot containers departs for Changsha of central China's Hunan Province at Guangzhou International Port Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Intermodal express trains loaded with 50-foot containers respectively departed from east China's Shanghai, Guangzhou, Changsha of central China's Hunan Province and Kunming of southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday, making them the largest containers by volume.
