Free special train service for Sichuan pepper pickers launched in NW China's Shaanxi

A special train carrying passengers to Fengxian county, Baoji city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province to pick Sichuan peppers as a means to increase their income, departs from Yangpingguan township, Ningqiang county, Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Chen Zhe)

On the morning of July 20, 2023, a special train carrying 515 passengers heading to "China's hometown of Sichuan pepper", Fengxian county in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, departed from Yangpingguan township, Ningqiang county, Shaanxi Province.

These passengers were going to pick Sichuan peppers for local growers to increase their income.

The train marked the first special train custom-made for Sichuan pepper pickers in Shaanxi this year.

Passengers on board the train enjoyed the train service free of charge. They were also provided with a care package that included bottled purified water, instant noodles, and bread.

Every July, when Dahongpao, a species of Sichuan pepper dubbed "the king of Sichuan peppers,” enters the harvest season, villagers along the Baoji-Chengdu railway connecting Baoji and Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, go to Fengxian county to increase their income by picking Sichuan peppers for local growers. Train No. 6064, with cheap fares, is their first choice of transportation.

"You must be patient when picking Sichuan peppers. Last year, I went to Fengxian county alone to pick Sichuan peppers. And I earned nearly 2,000 yuan ($279) in less than 10 days," Pang Yongyao, a 59-year-old farmer, excitedly told his fellow villagers.

