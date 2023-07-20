China makes phased achievements in 'high-speed flying train' project

People's Daily Online) 09:54, July 20, 2023

China's project to build an ultra-high-speed low-vacuum tube maglev transport system, or the "high-speed flying train" project, has seen phased achievements.

The full-sized test line of an ultra-high-speed low-vacuum tube maglev transport system, or the "high-speed flying train" project. (Photo/Zhang Xin'ge)

The project has completed the construction of a test base and the first phase of a test line, the integration and debugging of equipment, and a full-size superconducting test on the system.

The test line is located in Yanggao county, Datong city in north China's Shanxi Province.

"The full-sized test line is the longest and largest of its kind under construction in the world," said Mao Kai, chief designer of the project.

The "high-speed flying train" is expected to be used for commuting between mega city clusters in the future and to have a designed speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour, Mao added.

The test is the first full-sized superconducting test on the system in China. It is a systematic test to verify the scientific rationality of the overall design of the project, Mao said.

Mao Kai, chief designer of China's "high-speed flying train" project, introduces the project. (Photo/Zhang Xin'ge)

The project involves technologies in advanced manufacturing, advanced power electronics, information industry, new energy, new materials, infrastructure, and other sectors.

Mao said over 1,000 organizations in China engage in the project, which helps improve the R&D and manufacturing capacities of organizations in the industry's upstream and downstream links.

The construction of the project, which was approved in September 2021, kicked off in April 2022. The project is a demonstration one launched by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) and the people's government of Shanxi Province.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)