First high-speed train launched on Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway

Ecns.cn) 15:30, August 08, 2023

The first high-speed train D6171 runs on Gengzhuang Grand Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Chaoyang)

The Fuxing bullet train, D6171, departed on Tuesday morning from Guiyang, marking the full operation of the Guiyang-Libo section of the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway. The high-speed railway, linking Guiyang city of southwest China's Guizhou Province and Nanning city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, is designed with a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The first high-speed train D6171 runs on Yinpo River Grand Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Chaoyang)

The first high-speed train D6171 runs on Machang Grand Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Chaoyang)

The first high-speed train D6171 runs on Dongkui River No. 2 Grand Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Chaoyang)

The first high-speed train D6171 runs on Lali Grand Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Chaoyang)

The first high-speed train D6171 runs on Piaodong River No. 1 Grand Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Cai Chaoyang)

