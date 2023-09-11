1st articulated light rail train customized for Mexico City rolls off assembly line in Hunan

Xinhua) 09:58, September 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 shows the exterior view of the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. The first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City has rolled off the assembly line on Saturday.

A guest from Mexico observes the interior of the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 9, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2023 shows the interior view of the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province.

Workers inspect the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 9, 2023.

Workers inspect the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 9, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2023 shows the interior view of the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province.

Guests from Mexico pose for photos in front of the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 9, 2023.

A worker inspects the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 9, 2023.

Guests from Mexico observe the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 9, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 shows the exterior view of the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province.

Guests from Mexico observe the interior of the first articulated light rail train customized by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. for Mexico City, in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 9, 2023.

