China's Chengdu, Chongqing operate over 5,000 China-Europe freight trains in Jan-Nov

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a China-Europe freight train ready for departure at the Tuanjiecun station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHENGDU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Chongqing Municipality have handled over 5,000 China-Europe freight trains throughout the first 11 months of this year, according to data released at a conference.

According to the first global partner conference of China-Europe freight train services to and from Chengdu and Chongqing, which took place in Chengdu, there are now nearly 50 international China-Europe freight train routes that travel to and from Chengdu and Chongqing.

In January 2021, Chengdu and Chongqing started to operate the China-Europe freight service together for the first time. Since then, the number of trips departing from the two cities and the number of trips arriving in Chengdu and Chongqing have essentially been equal to one another.

About 10,000 kinds of products have been imported and exported via the train service and Chengdu and Chongqing have expanded their markets to more than 100 countries and regions.

Thanks to the train service, the Chengdu International Railway Port and Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park have brought together more than 7,000 market entities. They have transported vehicles, electronic information and biomedicine goods, with a total value exceeding one trillion yuan (about 140 billion U.S. dollars).

