Strong Sino-European relations benefit each other, economist says

Xinhua) 08:44, December 05, 2023

Chinese tourists pose for a photo outside the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2023. As the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic eases off, Chinese tourists are flocking to Spain. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Spain's current Presidency of the European Council gives it the chance to "foster dialogue, address bilateral concerns and generate trust" within Sino-European relations, a Spanish economist said.

MADRID, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Europe and China have built strong economic and trade cooperation in recent decades, a Spanish economist told Xinhua in an interview.

"Over the past 40 years, Europe and China have forged mutually beneficial, dynamic and symbiotic economic and trade cooperation, fostering prosperity and stability for both sides that extends to almost all industrial sectors," said Spanish economist, writer and expert in China Julio Ceballos Rodriguez.

Ceballos' book, "Observar el arroz crecer: Cómo habitar un mundo liderado por China" (Watch the Rice Grow: How to inhabit a world led by China), was published earlier this year.

China has "benefited from Europe's advanced technologies, management experience and high-quality products," said Ceballos, who has lived in Shanghai for about 18 years. Meanwhile, he added, the bilateral relationship has also "facilitated a more diversified and secure supply chain."

A Geely's Geometry C electric car is seen on display before the signing ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 4, 2022. Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group has entered the European Union (EU) market by signing an agreement with Hungarian car importer Grand Automotive Central Europe (GACE). (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

In return, Europe has "gained access to China's vast consumer market, contributing to increased exports of European goods and services," while Chinese investment in Europe has helped to promote economic growth and job creation, he said.

Technological collaboration between both the regions has also been mutually beneficial, Ceballos added.

"China will continue to be a primary and priority partner for Europe," he said, although he dismissed the fear that Europe might become over-reliant on the Chinese market.

A diversified supply chain helps "mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions, trade disputes or unexpected disruptions, and ensures a more resilient and stable economic foundation," he explained.

China is "a primary and irreplaceable actor in the global economic recovery, reinforcing trade balances and strengthening supply chains," he said.

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows wind turbines in Brandenburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

In his view, China's swift recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic has "fueled global trade and benefited Europe," while promoting "global economic growth."

Regarding environmental issues, Ceballos said that "China's commitment to green industries aligns with global environmental goals, facilitating collaboration and technology transfer." However, "continued dialogue, collaboration and frameworks for mutual cooperation" are needed to maintain this vital relationship.

Spain's current Presidency of the European Council gives it the chance to "foster dialogue, address bilateral concerns and generate trust" within Sino-European relations, he said.

A shop owner of Spanish goods slices Iberian ham at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

"Spain can advocate for joint efforts to address global challenges such as climate change and public health and emphasize shared values. By championing these initiatives, Spain can contribute significantly to fostering a constructive and cooperative relationship between China and Europe," Ceballos underlined.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)