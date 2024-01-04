We Are China

Bulldozers fix up rail tracks before Spring Festival travel rush

(People's Daily App) 16:09, January 04, 2024

Railway workers operate 30 multifunctional bulldozers to overhaul railroad tracks and improve the smoothness of train operation in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region before Spring Festival which falls this year on Saturday February 10.

(Compiled by Zou Yun and Shen Shinan; Video Source: China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)