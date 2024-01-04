Home>>
Bulldozers fix up rail tracks before Spring Festival travel rush
(People's Daily App) 16:09, January 04, 2024
Railway workers operate 30 multifunctional bulldozers to overhaul railroad tracks and improve the smoothness of train operation in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region before Spring Festival which falls this year on Saturday February 10.
(Compiled by Zou Yun and Shen Shinan; Video Source: China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's ice-snow province Heilongjiang sees surging railway travels
- CRT Line 18 officially starts initial operation in SW China
- China's railway passenger trips more than double in first 11 months
- China's railway passenger trips expected to reach 63 million in New Year holiday
- External power supply project of Chizhou-Huangshan Railway to be completed in E China's Anhui
- Staff members busy servicing EMU trains in Inner Mongolia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.