External power supply project of Chizhou-Huangshan Railway to be completed in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 10:16, January 02, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows staff members working on the 220 kV external power supply project of Huangshanxi Traction Station of the Chizhou-Huangshan Railway in Yixian County of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

After more than 300 days of hard work, the 220 kV external power supply project of Huangshanxi Traction Station of Chizhou-Huangshan Railway is about to be completed in east China's Anhui Province in early January of 2024.

Chizhou-Huangshan Railway is an important part of the railway from Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province to Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 220 kV external power supply project has a total length of 92.3 kilometers, with 263 new towers. After the completion and commissioning of the Chizhou-Huangshan Railway, it will become an important tourism route connecting Jiuhua Mountain, Huangshan Mountain, Taiping Lake and other tourist attractions, which is of great significance for promoting the economic and social development along the route.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows staff members working on the 220 kV external power supply project of Huangshanxi Traction Station of the Chizhou-Huangshan Railway in Yixian County of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows staff members working on the 220 kV external power supply project of Huangshanxi Traction Station of the Chizhou-Huangshan Railway in Yixian County of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province.(Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2023 shows the 220 kV external power supply project of Huangshanxi Traction Station encountering the Chizhou-Huangshan Railway under construction in Yixian County of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

