Ox body painting competition held in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:21, January 08, 2024

A competition focusing on colorful ox body paintings was held in Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province recently, attracting the attention of many visitors.

The artists showcased their talents by depicting various elements, including pastoral landscapes, bountiful harvests, joyful lives, the China-Laos Railway, the Shenzhou spaceship, ethnic cultures, friendship, and unity. The paintings transformed into dynamic scenes as the oxen walked, which was an amusing spectacle.

Held in Jiangcheng county, which borders Laos and Vietnam, the fierce contest is part of a carnival aiming to enhance the long-standing friendship between the peoples of Vietnam, Laos and China. The contest attracted 45 teams, including three teams from Vietnam and two from Laos. The competition produced one champion, two runners-up, four third place winners, and 10 excellence award winners.

