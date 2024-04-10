Trending in China | Spring: The busiest season for lotus root growing

(People's Daily App) 16:30, April 10, 2024

As the Chinese saying goes: "An entire year's work depends on a good start in spring." As temperatures rise, lotus root growing in many areas in China is underway. This is the busiest time of year for growers seeking to get the most out of their summer harvest.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

