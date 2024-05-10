Chinese vice premier stresses bumper summer grain harvest

Xinhua) 20:21, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Friday called for efforts to secure the summer harvest and strengthen the groundwork for autumn grain production in order to bolster the sound growth momentum of the Chinese economy.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in Beijing.

He urged all-out efforts to prepare for grain harvest in summer, enhance smooth cross-regional mechanized harvesting, and ensure the safe operation of agricultural machinery.

Liu also underscored the need to ensure timely grain purchase and storage and strengthen preventive measures against pests and meteorological disasters.

All relevant departments should do a good job in guaranteeing policy implementation, smooth transportation, disaster prevention and grain storage to jointly ensure a bumper summer grain harvest, he said.

