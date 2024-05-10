Tibetan antelopes start annual migration in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 15:17, May 10, 2024

At 10:17 a.m. on May 7, the first group of 47 Tibetan antelopes began their annual migration to the heart of the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve to give birth, according to the management bureau of the reserve, located in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Tibetan antelopes migrate to the heart of the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in Qinghai Province, May 7, 2024. (Photo provided by the Hoh Xil management office, the management bureau of the Sanjiangyuan National Park)

Every year, pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Zonag Lake, which is at the heart of Hoh Xil, to give birth, and then leave with their offspring.

Protection stations along the migration route will implement various measures to ensure the safe passage of animals to their breeding spots. These measures include temporary traffic control, a ban on honking, and regular patrolling. The reserve's management bureau will closely monitor the timing, quantity, and other relevant conditions of the migration.

Tibetan antelopes migrate to the heart of the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in Qinghai Province. (Photo provided by the Hoh Xil management office, the management bureau of the Sanjiangyuan National Park)

Temporary traffic control is imposed to ensure the safety of Tibetan antelopes. (Photo provided by the Hoh Xil management office, the management bureau of the Sanjiangyuan National Park)

Over the years, the management bureau of the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve has implemented robust measures to consistently strengthen the conservation efforts for Tibetan antelopes and their habitats. The population of Tibetan antelopes in Hoh Xil has surpassed 70,000.

Photo shows Tibetan antelopes. (Photo provided by the Hoh Xil management office, the management bureau of the Sanjiangyuan National Park)

