Large roving herds of Tibetan antelopes demonstrate successes of local ecological protection efforts in China’s Tibet

People's Daily Online) 13:16, April 02, 2022

Nearly 10,000 Tibetan antelopes have recently been spotted in Gerze county, Ngari Prefecture of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. The presence of this large herd is considered an indication of improvements to the ecosystem in the region.

The Tibetan antelope is under first-class state protection in China. The wild animals can be seen mainly in areas along the Qiangtang Grassland at altitudes between 3,700 and 5,500 meters above sea level. According to statistics, the number of Tibetan antelopes in Tibet has increased to about 300,000 in recent years, up from about 60,000 in the 1990s.

Photo shows Tibetan antelopes in Gerze county, Ngari Prefecture of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/Penba)

“Thanks to an improved ecological environment, the species and population of wild animals in Gerze have been expanding on a steady basis,” said Rigzin Norbu, head of the forestry and grassland bureau of Gerze county, who added that the grassland ecosystem in the locality has recovered as well thanks to the implementation of plans aimed at striking a balance between grass growth and grazing.

A snowy mountain makes for a beautiful backdrop as Tibetan antelopes rove about on the land in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/ Sonam Rinchen)

Gerze county has organized training sessions offering various skills, including monitoring the epidemic diseases of wild animals, monitoring any locust outbreaks, the protection of areas where any incidents occur, and daily patrolling and management tasks. Meanwhile, Gerze county has established 23 management stations and staffed these stations with 217 professional personnel engaged in management and protection efforts.

