Rescued Tibetan antelopes give birth to babies

People's Daily Online) 14:17, August 16, 2021

Two Tibetan antelopes, rescued in 2018 in northwest China’s Qinghai province, gave birth to two babies at the end of June, according to the management bureau of the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in the Sanjiangyuan National Park.

(Photo/Xinhua)

The calves were born with the help of the wildlife rescue center of Hoh Xil, which was established in 2002, marking yet another success in the center’s semi-free-range breeding program for the species over the past 11 years.

The babies and their mothers are in good condition, and patrol personnel have been tasked with observing their activities every morning and afternoon with the aid of binoculars, aiming to protect them from potential attacks from other wild animals and from human activities.

(Photo/Xinhua)

They will be released back into the wild in the province’s Sanjiangyuan area once they can meet specific health conditions, the management bureau said. So far, over 50 Tibetan antelopes rescued by the center have been released into the wild.

Mostly found in the Sanjiangyuan area, Qiangtang in the Tibet Autonomous Region, along with the Altun Mountains in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tibetan antelopes are under first-class state protection in China.

(Photo/Xinhua)

Thanks to years of conservation efforts, the species’ population count has surged from less than 20,000 to over 70,000 in Hoh Xil.

