Tibetan antelope population reaches 300,000 to 400,000 in China

People's Daily Online) 17:30, April 09, 2021

Over the past 40 years, the Tibetan antelope population has risen to between 300,000 and 400,000, thanks to an intensified protection effort across China, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Tibetan antelope babies are seen at the Zhuonai Lake protection station in Hol Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Since it signed the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora 40 years ago, China has steadfastly fulfilled its obligations under the convention and actively promoted its implementation, said Zhang Zhizhong, head of the wildlife protection department at the National Forestry and Grassland Administration at a symposium held on April 8.

"China has carried out almost the toughest crackdown on illegal wildlife trading in the world," Zhang remarked, explaining that the country has established an inter-ministerial joint law enforcement coordination mechanism, strengthened law enforcement supervision, and organized a series of special actions in an effort to crack down on illegal wildlife trading.

Through 40 years of efforts, the country has effectively protected 90 percent of its vegetation types and terrestrial ecosystems, 65 percent of higher plant communities, and 85 percent of key protected wildlife populations, said Zhang, noting that the populations of rare and endangered species such as giant panda and crested ibis have seen restorative growth.

The poaching of Tibetan antelopes in China which were rampant in the 1990s, have almost been eradicated, Zhang revealed.

He said that China will continue to strengthen the protection of wildlife and their habitats, prohibit the illegal wildlife trade and constantly improve the relevant laws and regulations in order to safeguard the community of all life on Earth.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)