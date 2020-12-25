Number of Tibetan antelopes exceeds 200,000 in Tibet

The number of Tibetan antelope has increased from about 50,000 to more than 200,000 in the past few decades.

The restorative growth of the Tibetan antelope population has benefited from a series of strong safeguarding measures, said Zongga, deputy director of the Forestry and Grassland Bureau of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

These measures include the establishment of national nature reserves, special protection management agencies and law enforcement teams, strict prohibition of poaching and regular patrolling of mountains to monitor the population activities of important species such as Tibetan antelopes.

Tibetan antelopes are not the only species that has benefited from such protective measures. Data demonstrates that the number of Tibetan wild donkeys has also increased from about 50,000 to about 90,000, and that the number of black-necked cranes has increased from between 1,000 and 3,000 to 8,000. Moreover, the number of wild yaks has increased to about 10,000.

"The concept of wildlife protection has been deeply rooted in the hearts of people of all ethnic groups in Tibet," Zongga noted.