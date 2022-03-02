Rangers provide vital nourishment to Tibetan antelopes during bout of heavy snow, low temperatures

People's Daily Online) 15:05, March 02, 2022

In recent days, rangers in Gerze county, Ngari prefecture of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region have fed thousands of Tibetan antelopes, which are under first-class state protection in the country, with the animals being at risk of starvation due to heavy snowfall.

Photo shows a flock of Tibetan antelopes. (People’s Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Since October last year, snow and low temperatures have swept across the county’s Changtang Grassland, a natural habitat for rare animals like Tibetan antelopes. Heavy layers of snow stayed on the ground for an extended period of time and prevented herds of the animal from grazing, while temperatures meanwhile dropped down to 30 to 40 degrees Celsius below zero.

After learning about the situation, Rigzin Norbu, director of the forestry and grassland bureau in the county, decided to deliver some food to the Tibetan antelopes nearby. Rigzin and his colleagues first purchased hay from a cooperative in the county and then transported the feed for the antelopes to different management and protection stations near those areas inhabited by the animals.

Then officials from the bureau and rangers began to feed the antelopes roaming around the grassland that stretched over 100,000 square kilometers. They delivered more than 10 tons of feed to the many starving Tibetan antelopes in about half a month. There are currently over 200 rangers working at 23 management and protection stations in Gerze county.

According to Rigzin, patrolling the vast high-altitude grassland to protect wild animals is an arduous task. “But all the hard work has been worth it because the grassland has become a paradise for wild animals,” he said. The grassland is now home to more than 100,000 Tibetan antelopes.

Staff members unload a truck with feed for Tibetan antelopes. (People’s Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Rangers distribute feed for Tibetan antelopes. (People’s Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)