In pics: Explore beauty of Budapest, Pearl of the Danube

People's Daily Online) 14:16, May 09, 2024

The Chinese and Hungarian national flags fly over the Elizabeth Bridge in Budapest, capital of Hungary. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

Situated on the banks of the Danube River, Budapest, capital of Hungary, is a famous ancient city in Europe, dubbed "the Pearl of the Danube."

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Budapest on Wednesday for a state visit to Hungary. This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary, and the two countries share a long-standing relationship.

The Chinese and Hungarian national flags are hoisted over the Elizabeth Bridge in Budapest.

