Chinese and Hungarian national flags hoisted in Budapest

Xinhua) 10:53, May 09, 2024

Chinese and Hungarian national flags are seen hoisted in Budapest, Hungary, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Chinese and Hungarian national flags are seen hoisted in Budapest, Hungary, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

