Xi talks of 'even brighter future' as he arrives in Hungary

08:37, May 09, 2024 By Mo Jingxi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping expressed his wish to take the China-Hungary relationship to a higher level as he arrived in Budapest on Wednesday for a state visit to Hungary, the last stop in his three-nation trip to Europe.

"I look forward to meeting with President Tamas Sulyok, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other Hungarian leaders," he said in a written statement upon his arrival at the airport.

During his visit, Xi will meet with Sulyok and hold talks with Orban that will feature an in-depth exchange of views on China-Hungary relations and issues of mutual interest.

"We will jointly outline a new blueprint for cooperation and development, with a view to steering the China-Hungary relationship forward in big strides and taking it to a higher level," Xi said.

The Chinese president's visit came amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary. Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, back in 1949.

"In recent years, our two sides have seen frequent high-level exchanges, deepening mutual trust, fruitful outcomes in Belt and Road cooperation, vibrant people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and close coordination and collaboration in international and regional affairs," Xi said.

Last year, bilateral trade between China and Hungary hit $14.52 billion and Chinese direct investment in Hungary was 7.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion), accounting for 58 percent of Hungary's total foreign direct investment.

China once again, after 2020, became Hungary's largest source of foreign investment, according to a report released by the China Economic Information Service.

Hungary is also an important partner of China in Belt and Road cooperation and in China's cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries.

In the written statement, Xi said that the two countries have set a fine example of building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation.

"I believe that no matter how the international landscape evolves, China and Hungary will always view and approach the bilateral relationship from a broad perspective and a long-term view," Xi said.

He also said that China and Hungary will work together toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and make their due contribution to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

"I am confident that, with the two sides' concerted efforts, this visit will be a complete success and usher in an even brighter future of the China-Hungary relationship," Xi said.

