Xi says China-Serbia free trade agreement to take effect on July 1

Xinhua) 20:36, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- With joint efforts from China and Serbia, the free trade agreement between the two countries will take effect on July 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday.

It is one of the six measures announced by Xi to support the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future as he jointly met the press with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)