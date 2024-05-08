Xi says his visit will open new chapter of history for China-Serbia ties

Xinhua) 18:03, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that his visit to Serbia will open a new chapter of history for bilateral relations.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Prior to their talks, Xi was greeted by thousands of Serbians. Vucic also held a welcome ceremony for Xi.

