Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Home>>

Xi, Vucic hold talks in Belgrade

(Xinhua) 16:32, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday held talks here.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories