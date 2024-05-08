Senior official urges thorough implementation of Xi's thinking on rule of law

Xinhua) 08:32, May 08, 2024

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, on Tuesday stressed the need to study and implement Xi Jinping's thinking on the rule of law thoroughly, and the importance of forestalling and defusing major risks.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening of a seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping's thinking on the rule of law, held for leading officials in the judicial, procuratorial and public security domains.

Chen emphasized the importance of practicing adept thinking and actions under the guidance of the rule of law to prevent risks, resolve problems and maintain stability, with the goal of building a modern socialist country in all respects in line with the rule of law.

He underscored the importance of grasping the responsibilities of judicial, procuratorial and public security organs, leveraging judicial and adjudicatory functions fully, strengthening legal supervision, punishing various illegal and criminal activities in accordance with the law, and intensifying efforts to identify and resolve problems and disputes.

