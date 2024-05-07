Xi attends welcome banquet held by Macron

Xinhua) 18:58, May 07, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan attend a welcoming banquet held by French President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron at Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday attended a welcome banquet held by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with French President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron held a welcoming banquet for Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan at Elysee Palace here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

