Xi attends welcome banquet held by Macron
(Xinhua) 18:58, May 07, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan attend a welcoming banquet held by French President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron at Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday attended a welcome banquet held by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with French President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron held a welcoming banquet for Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan at Elysee Palace here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
