Xi calls for further unleashing China-Serbia mutually beneficial cooperation potential
(Xinhua) 17:05, May 07, 2024
BELGRADE, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Serbia should further unleash the potential of their mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published in Serbian media on Tuesday.
"We should deliver on the midterm action plan for Belt and Road cooperation, and build more flagship projects. We should expand cooperation in technological innovation, advanced manufacturing, green energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and other emerging areas. We should share development opportunities and create a better future together," Xi said in the article.
