Serbia ready to welcome Chinese friends

Ecns.cn) 16:16, May 07, 2024

A giant Chinese national flag and a poster reading "A warm welcome to our distinguished Chinese friends" are displayed on the Genex tower ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

A giant Chinese national flag and a poster reading "A warm welcome to our distinguished Chinese friends" are displayed on the Genex tower ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

A giant Chinese national flag and a poster reading "A warm welcome to our distinguished Chinese friends" are displayed on the Genex tower ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Chinese and Serbian flags are hung along a street ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)