Zemun-Borca Bridge in Serbia showcases friendship between two countries
Vehicles run on the Zemun-Borca Bridge in Belgrade, Serbia, May 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Known as the "Chinese bridge", the Zemun-Borca bridge represents the first big Chinese investment in European infrastructure. The 1,499-meter Zemun-Borca Bridge opened to traffic in December 2014. After the completion, the commuting time of residents on both sides of the Danube River was shortened by at least one hour.
