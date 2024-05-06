China Cultural Center in Belgrade opens to public

Xinhua) 10:35, May 06, 2024

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows the statue of Confucius in front of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A teacher (rear) instructs during a guzheng (a traditional Chinese musical instrument) class at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows the library of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows the library of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A teacher (L, rear) instructs during a guzheng (Chinese zither) class at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an art installation displayed at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A student practices guzheng (Chinese zither) at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A teacher helps her student to wear fake nails before a guzheng (Chinese zither) class at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

