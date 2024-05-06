China Cultural Center in Belgrade opens to public
This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows the statue of Confucius in front of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A teacher (rear) instructs during a guzheng (a traditional Chinese musical instrument) class at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows the library of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows the library of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A teacher (L, rear) instructs during a guzheng (Chinese zither) class at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows an art installation displayed at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A student practices guzheng (Chinese zither) at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A teacher helps her student to wear fake nails before a guzheng (Chinese zither) class at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, April 29, 2024. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade, jointly built by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Shandong, opened to the public recently. The center covers an area of 6,000 square meters and offers classes on Chinese language, traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese calligraphy, and Tai Chi. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Participation in BRI boosts Serbia's overall development -- official
- First China-Serbia cultural exchange forum highlights cooperation potential
- Interview: China-Serbia ties have become stronger over time, says Chinese envoy
- Chinese company sets new standards for environment-friendly mining in Serbia
- Chinese president's upcoming visit to bring new hope to Serbia's development: Vucic
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.