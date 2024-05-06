Home>>
Serbian people embrace Chinese culture courses
By Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 11:15, May 06, 2024
Students present their calligraphy works. (Photo/China Cultural Center in Belgrade)
Since April 2024, the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia has been offering different courses to allow local people to experience Chinese culture. The courses, featuring Chinese culture, Chinese calligraphy, guzheng (a zither-like traditional stringed instrument) and Taiji, have been very popular among the Serbian people.
