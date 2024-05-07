Serbian capital lined with flags, banners in warm welcome for Chinese president
Ahead of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Serbia, the national flags of China and welcome slogans in Chinese were hung on many roads and buildings in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The slogans read, "We warmly welcome our distinguished Chinese friends." Meanwhile, local residents said they hoped to extend a warm and sincere welcome to their friends from China who have traveled from afar.
Photo shows a national flag of China and welcome slogans in Chinese on a building in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. (People’s Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)
Photo shows a national flag of China and welcome slogan in Chinese on a building in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. (People’s Daily Online/Ren Yan)
National flags of China and Serbia fly at roadside in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. (People’s Daily Online/Ren Yan)
National flags of China and Serbia fly at roadside in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. (People’s Daily Online/Ren Yan)
National flags of China and Serbia fly at roadside in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. (Photo/Wang Yanliang)
(Intern Wang Lin contributed to this story.)
Photos
