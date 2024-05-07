Xi says China-Serbia friendship to deliver more benefits to two peoples

Xinhua) 17:00, May 07, 2024

BELGRADE, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to make China-Serbia ironclad friendship deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

"During my upcoming visit, I will work with my Serbian friends to bring out the best in our ironclad friendship and take real efforts to deliver more benefits to our two peoples, advance world peace and development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said in a signed article published in Serbian media.

