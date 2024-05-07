Home>>
Xi says China-Serbia friendship to deliver more benefits to two peoples
(Xinhua) 17:00, May 07, 2024
BELGRADE, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to make China-Serbia ironclad friendship deliver more benefits to the two peoples.
"During my upcoming visit, I will work with my Serbian friends to bring out the best in our ironclad friendship and take real efforts to deliver more benefits to our two peoples, advance world peace and development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said in a signed article published in Serbian media.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi hails ever-growing ironclad China-Serbia friendship
- President Xi and little ambassadors of Hungary-China friendship
- Infographics: Highlights of China-Serbia cooperation
- Chinese-invested steel plant in Serbia achieves sound development
- Serbia ready to welcome Chinese friends
- Steel testament to iron-clad friendship
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.