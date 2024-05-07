Xi hails ever-growing ironclad China-Serbia friendship

Xinhua) 16:52, May 07, 2024

BELGRADE, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Whatever changes in the international landscape, China and Serbia remain true friends and good partners, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his signed article published in Serbian media on Tuesday.

"Our ironclad friendship is ever-growing, setting a model for state-to-state and people-to-people interactions," Xi said in the article.

