Home>>
Xi hails ever-growing ironclad China-Serbia friendship
(Xinhua) 16:52, May 07, 2024
BELGRADE, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Whatever changes in the international landscape, China and Serbia remain true friends and good partners, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his signed article published in Serbian media on Tuesday.
"Our ironclad friendship is ever-growing, setting a model for state-to-state and people-to-people interactions," Xi said in the article.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China-Serbia economic collaboration poised for significant growth, says expert
- President Xi and little ambassadors of Hungary-China friendship
- Infographics: Highlights of China-Serbia cooperation
- Chinese-invested steel plant in Serbia achieves sound development
- Serbia ready to welcome Chinese friends
- Steel testament to iron-clad friendship
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.